KCPD: 4 people, including 2 teenagers, injured in shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. Park overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four people, including two teenagers, were injured in a shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Kansas City, Missouri, overnight.

KCPD officers were dispatched to the park, located at Woodland Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, on reports of suspicious activity involving about 50 or more juveniles.

Police said that as officers were approaching, numerous gunshots were heard and additional calls were received.

Officers found one adult female shooting victim at the scene, who was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three other victims were also located, with two arriving at area hospitals and one driving himself to a police station. They all had non-life-threatening injuries as well.

In total, a juvenile male over 16, a juvenile female over 16, an adult male and an adult female were injured in the shooting.

Suspect information is unknown at this time.

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