KCPD asking for public's help in locating missing, endangered 14-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered 14-year-old girl.

Taylor Dennis was last seen in the area of the 1300 block of Cleveland Avenue in KCMO on Jan. 2 at around 3 a.m. wearing unknown clothing.

Dennis has brown-red hair and brown eyes.

Police said Dennis' family is concerned for her safety and well-being.

Anyone with information about Dennis should call the Kansas City Missouri Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (816) 234-5043 or call 911.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.