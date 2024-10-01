KCPD asks for help in locating guardian of 6-year-old boy found alone

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public’s help in locating the parents or guardians of a 6-year-old boy found alone Tuesday.

Police said the boy, identified as a Hispanic male, walked into the Aldi Grocery store near E. 39th Street and Prospect Avenue carrying a backpack.

The boy, who might go by the name Alexis, is nonverbal and could be autistic.

As of 2:45 p.m., police had been unable to locate the boy’s guardian.

The boy has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call 911 or KCPD at 816-234-5150.

