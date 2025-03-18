KCPD asks for help in locating missing 14-year-old juvenile with autism

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, asked for the public’s help Tuesday morning in locating a missing 14-year-old boy with autism.

Christian Newton was last seen around 4:45 p.m. Monday, March 17, in the area of Longview Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Christian was walking in an unknown direction at the time. He was wearing a white Spiderman shirt with black pants and black shoes.

Christian is described as a white male, five-feet, seven-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about Christian’s whereabouts is asked to call their local police department or 911.

