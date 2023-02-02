Watch Now
KCPD asks for help locating vehicle involved in road rage shooting that paralyzed victim

Posted at 3:07 PM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 16:07:38-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle that was involved in a road rage incident.

KCPD reports the incident happened near Sni A Bar Road and Blue Ridge Cutoff on Nov. 11, 2022.

The suspect allegedly shot another driver, who was left paralyzed and unable to talk.

Police believe the vehicle is a silver 2006-2010 Dodge Charger with black trim extending down the side. There may possibly be blue paint on the passenger side, too.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KCPD Det. Brett Paulson at 816-413-2405.

