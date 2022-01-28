KCPD asks for public's help in finding vehicle of suspect who assaulted officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a vehicle that belongs to a suspect that assaulted an officer on Thursday.

According to police, the incident happened around 6 p.m. in the 500 block of east Linwood Boulevard.

The vehicle is a maroon 2014 Ford F150 with Kansas license plate 425HPL. The truck also has stickers on the back windows.

KCPD said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

The department didn't provide any more details on the assault incident or the condition of the officer.

Anyone who sees the truck is asked to call 911 and not approach the vehicle or its occupants.

