KCPD asks public to help identify hit-and-run suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police released a photo of a woman Sunday the department believes to be a suspect in a May 6 hit-and-run crash.

KCPD is asking the public to help identify the individual.

The woman pictured was allegedly driving a 2019 maroon Dodge Charger at the time of the crash near 88th and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Officers arrived to the scene just after 3:30 p.m. on May 6. The incident is categorized as an “injury crash.”

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity is asked to directly contact KCPD Det. Contreras at 816-442-0558.

