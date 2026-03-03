KCPD Bomb and Arson Unit investigating possible explosive device near Independence Boulevard, Montgall Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department's Bomb and Arson Unit is investigating a possible explosive device near Independence Boulevard and Montgall Avenue.

The device was found around noon Tuesday. No other information has been released about what kind of device or how it was found.

Police officers have Independence Boulevard blocked at Prospect Avenue on the west side and Montgall Avenue on the east side of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.