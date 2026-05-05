KCPD: Child under 5 struck, killed by Amazon delivery vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a child under 5 years old was struck and killed by an Amazon delivery vehicle Monday evening.

Just after 6:25 p.m., the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a reported fatal crash involving a pedestrian in the 1800 block of East 3rd Terrace.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a marked Amazon delivery vehicle had just got done delivering a package in that area.

Police said that after the delivery, the vehicle began traveling westbound on East 3rd Terrace toward Woodland Avenue.

At about the same time, a child under 5 years old was playing in a grassy area of a nearby public park.

The child then entered the roadway and was struck by the delivery vehicle, police said.

The driver initially stopped at the scene but then left before the officers arrived, according to police.

KCPD said a family member attempted to follow the vehicle to a subsequent stop and told the driver what happened.

However, the driver denied their involvement in the incident and left the area.

The child was pronounced dead as a result of the injuries that they sustained, according to KCPD.

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