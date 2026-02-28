KCPD: Driver dies after car gets rear-ended on 103rd, North Oak in the Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after their car was rear-ended by another driver in the Northland early Saturday morning.

Authorities responded to the area of Northeast 103rd Street and North Oak Trafficway on a fatality crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a silver Buick was rear-ended by a white pickup truck speeding on North Oak near Northeast 103rd.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene by emergency medical personnel.

The driver of the white pickup remained at the scene and was later arrested for suspicion of DUI.

The investigation is ongoing.

