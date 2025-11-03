KCPD: Driver eluding troopers loses control, crashes early Sunday in the Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An occupant in a car eluding a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper early Sunday was critically injured in a crash.

According to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, just after midnight Sunday, a MSHP trooper was in pursuit of an Infiniti G35 in the area of southbound Interstate 35 and NE Vivion Road.

The driver of the Infiniti was allegedly speeding and driving carelessly.

During the pursuit, a KCPD spokesperson said the driver of the Infiniti lost control and crashed into an embankment.

Four people were inside the Infiniti. One of the four remained in critical condition Sunday afternoon.

