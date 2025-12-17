KCPD: Driver injured after swerving into impact attenuator on I-70

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of a blue Dodge Dart was injured in a collision Wednesday morning, per the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Shortly before 9:45 a.m., police said the driver was traveling westbound on Interstate 70 when they swerved into the impact attenuator to northbound U.S. 71 Highway.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the Dart, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, per police.

