KCPD: Homicide investigation launched after 17-year-old dies from injuries in July 20 shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after a 17-year-old died from his injuries in a shooting that occurred on July 20.

Just before midnight, the victim, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, was transported to a local hospital by private vehicle.

Assault squad detectives who worked the initial investigation were notified on Friday that the victim had died of his injuries shortly before 8:30 a.m.

The victim was later identified as William Watson, 17.

Detectives believe the incident may have occurred in the area of 69th Street and Bellefontaine Avenue and are determining what led up to the shooting.

Police said they do not have anyone in custody and are working to identify a person of interest.

