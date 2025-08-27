Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KCPD: Homicide investigation underway after Wednesday morning shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, have launched a homicide investigation following a shooting Wednesday morning.

Officers received a call about a shooting around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of E. 23rd Street and Topping Avenue.

Police located a shooting victim who was initially described as having life-threatening injuries.

A KCPD spokesperson said homicide detectives were notified to respond to the scene around 9:45 a.m.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

