KCPD: Impairment, speed under investigation in injury crash Friday at E. 61st and Swope

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating the role of impairment of a driver involved in an injury crash on Friday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

Just before 7 a.m. Friday, the driver of a silver Mitsubishi Galant was speeding west on E. 61st Street when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign at Swope Parkway.

The driver lost control and crossed all lanes of Swope Parkway before striking two trees.

A police spokesperson said the driver of the Galant was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. A passenger in the car was also taken to a nearby hospital for injuries that weren’t thought to be life-threatening.

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