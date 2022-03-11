KCPD in standoff with person suspected of aggravated assault

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers are currently involved in a standoff with a person suspected of aggravated assault.

The standoff is occurring in the 3200 block of east Linwood Boulevard.

KCPD said that the suspect is refusing to come out of an apartment.

There has been no word on where the alleged assault occurred or the severity of the victim's injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.

