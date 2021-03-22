KCPD investigate homicide in 400 block of White Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is dead following a shooting Sunday in the 400 block of White Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police responded to the area around 6:30 p.m. on a reported shooting, and located the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people entered the residence, shot the victim and left the area on foot, according to a KCPD spokesperson.

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Michael Uttley.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A $25,000 reward is being offered for information related to the incident.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .