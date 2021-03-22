KCPD investigate homicide in 400 block of White Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is dead following a shooting Sunday in the 400 block of White Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
Police responded to the area around 6:30 p.m. on a reported shooting, and located the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two people entered the residence, shot the victim and left the area on foot, according to a KCPD spokesperson.
The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Michael Uttley.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A $25,000 reward is being offered for information related to the incident.
