KCPD investigate suspicious death in 4000 block of East 56th Terrace

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a suspicious death Saturday afternoon in the 4000 block of East 56th Terrace.

KCPD officers arrived to an apartment in the area after a male reported that he was checking on a relative and had not heard from her for some time.

Police entered the apartment and found an adult woman deceased inside.

An initial investigation has determined that the woman's death does not seem to be natural and is "likely a homicide."

Homicide and crime scene investigators are processing the scene for evidence and detectives are canvassing for witnesses at the apartment.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 916-234-TIPS.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you can contact your local police department directly. But if you want/need to remain anonymous, you should call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, the hotline could could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.