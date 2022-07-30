KCPD investigates suspicious death near Cypress Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a suspicious death Saturday morning in the 600 block of Cypress avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Shortly after 8 a.m., officers responded to an unknown medical call. Upon arrival to the scene, police found an adult male victim inside a vehicle "suffering from apparent trauma."

He was declared dead on the scene.

Investigators are responding and surveying the scene, and searching for witnesses or video.

This story will be updated as additional information is available.

