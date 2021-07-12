Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

KCPD investigates after man found shot dead in car

items.[0].image.alt
Jonathan Goede/KSHB
One person was found shot dead in a car near East 16th Street and Oakley Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday, July 12, 2021.
16th and Oakley homicide.jpeg
Posted at 10:05 AM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 11:17:26-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a Monday morning homicide.

A shooting was reported around 9:30 a.m. near East 16th Street and Oakley Avenue.

Police said a vehicle was found with bullet holes and a man was deceased inside.

41 Action News has a crew on the way and will update this story with new information.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the 41 Action News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the 41 Action News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!