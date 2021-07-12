KCPD investigates after man found shot dead in car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a Monday morning homicide.
A shooting was reported around 9:30 a.m. near East 16th Street and Oakley Avenue.
Police said a vehicle was found with bullet holes and a man was deceased inside.
41 Action News has a crew on the way and will update this story with new information.
