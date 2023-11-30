KCPD investigates fatal shooting Thursday afternoon in south KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon in south Kansas City, Missouri, according to a spokesperson with KCPD.

The homicide occurred in the 11700 block of Troost Avenue.

No other information was immediately available.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.