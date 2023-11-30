Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

KCPD investigates fatal shooting Thursday afternoon in south KCMO

11700 Troost Homicide Nov 30.jpg
Jake Weller/KSHB
Kansas City, Missouri, police investigate a homicide on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.
11700 Troost Homicide Nov 30.jpg
Posted at 4:27 PM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 17:27:57-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon in south Kansas City, Missouri, according to a spokesperson with KCPD.

The homicide occurred in the 11700 block of Troost Avenue.

No other information was immediately available.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone