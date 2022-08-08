KCPD investigates homicide after shooting last Thursday in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Thursday in the 5000 block of East 8th Street.

Police initially responded to the scene shortly before 11:15 p.m. on a medical call of an unknown nature.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who had been shot.

The victim was identified as 17-year-old Johan Sarmiento-Peralta

He was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and subsequently died on Saturday.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .