KCPD investigates homicide after shooting last Thursday in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Thursday in the 5000 block of East 8th Street.
Police initially responded to the scene shortly before 11:15 p.m. on a medical call of an unknown nature.
Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who had been shot.
The victim was identified as 17-year-old Johan Sarmiento-Peralta
He was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and subsequently died on Saturday.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.