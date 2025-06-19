KCPD investigating after pedestrian hit, killed Wednesday by driver who drove onto the sidewalk

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating whether a driver was impaired when he drove onto a sidewalk, struck and killed a pedestrian Wednesday.

The crash happened on westbound Winner Road near Ewing Avenue at about 1:10 p.m., police said.

The white Dodge Challenger was going west on Winner Road just east of Ewing Avenue, according to KCMO police.

The driver of the Dodge went up onto the sidewalk and hit the pedestrian walking west on the sidewalk, police said.

The Dodge hit a metal light pole, drove through a fence, and down a grassy embankment on the north side of Winner Road before the car stopped.

The pedestrian, whose name was not released, died at the scene.

Police said the driver was not injured. He is under investigation for suspected impairment, according to police.

This was the 34th fatal crash of 2025 in KCMO.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.