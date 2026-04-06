KCPD investigating aggravated assault, shooting at apartment complex Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault and a shooting that occurred Saturday night at an apartment complex.

Just before 9:10 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the Victoria Arms Apartments, located at 6311 Woodland Avenue, regarding a shooting.

Once officers arrived, they found a man in an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was then transported to an area hospital and taken into surgery in life-threatening condition.

Police said another man had a graze wound and was dropped off at a local hospital. He was listed in stable condition, according to police.

Another victim, an adult female, was found to have been assaulted but not shot, per police.

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