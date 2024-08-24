KCPD investigating body discovered at MLK Jr. Blvd. & Paseo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Mo. police are investigating after a body was discovered at MLK Jr. Boulevard and Paseo Boulevard late Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the scene just before 11:30 a.m.

No other details have been released.

An investigation is underway, and anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.

