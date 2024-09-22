KCPD investigating death at Stonegate Meadows Apartments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating the death of a man at the Stonegate Meadows Apartments.

Around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the apartments, located in the 10500 block of E. 42nd Street, on reports of a dead body.

Upon arrival, police said a male was located suffering from bodily trauma.

The victim died at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 816-234-5043.

Anonymous tips can be submitted via 816-474-8477.

