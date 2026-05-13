KCPD investigating death of man in vehicle as homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say they are investigating the death of a man in a car in the 2000 block of East 38th Street as a homicide.

Police say they arrived on Monday to find the victim, 28-year-old Terrion Wedlow, shot in a parked vehicle.

Police say due to the circumstances, detectives responded to the scene and began a death investigation.

Detectives worked with medical examiners and determined the man's death was likely a homicide.

Police say they are making progress in identifying a person of interest.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.