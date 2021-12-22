KCPD investigating Dec. 5 fatal hit-and-run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that took place on Dec. 5 and has since become fatal for one of the victims.

On Dec. 5, the East Patrol Division was dispatched on reports of a two-vehicle collision around east 43rd Street and Sterling Avenue at 9:15 a.m., according to a release from KCPD.

According to reports, it appears that the driver of a red Dodge Charger was driving west on 43rd Street when they struck the rear end of a red Ford Freestar that was turning into a driveway. Then, the driver of the Dodge Charger fled the scene.

The driver of the Ford received minor injuries, but the passenger of the Dodge Charger was transported from the scene with serious injuries.

On Dec. 19, that passenger, identified as Vincent O. Lindsay, 34, died from his injuries.

"The driver of the Dodge is still unknown, and the hit and run is currently under investigation," a KCPD spokesperson said.

