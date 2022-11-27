Watch Now
KCPD investigating double fatal shooting in 2000 block of East 38th Street

Posted at 3:54 PM, Nov 27, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A double fatal shooting Sunday is under investigation by Kansas City, Missouri, police.

Officers were called just before 2:30 p.m. to the 2000 block of East 38th Street.

No word on what led to the incident.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

