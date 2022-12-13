KCPD investigating double homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a double homicide in the 700 block of Olive St.
Police say two people were found dead in the area after a reported shooting.
This would be the 164th and 165th homicides in 2022.
We have a crew on scene and we are working to get more information.
