KCPD investigating downtown homicide near 10th, Washington

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide downtown near 10th and Washington.

Officers were called to the area shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday on reports of a shooting.

Police said a suspect is in custody.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is available.

