KCPD investigating fatal pedestrian crash near 12th and Grand

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash near 12th and Grand.

Police say they were called to a one-vehicle collision with a pedestrian just after 8 p.m. Monday night.

Their preliminary investigation found the pedestrian was crossing 12th Street from the west to the east in the crosswalk, when they were struck by a gold four-door sedan traveling northbound on Grand.

After the collision, police say the driver left the scene in an unknown direction.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.