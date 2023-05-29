KCPD investigating fatal shooting at 36th, Agnes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a fatal shooting near E. 36th Street and Agnes Avenue.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the scene.

By 6 p.m., police said the victim had succumbed to their injuries.

No word on what led to the shooting.

This incident marks the fifth murder in KCMO since Friday, bringing the year’s total homicide figure to 72.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

