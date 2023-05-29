Watch Now
KCPD investigating fatal shooting at 36th, Agnes

Posted at 6:17 PM, May 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-29 19:17:40-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a fatal shooting near E. 36th Street and Agnes Avenue.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the scene.

By 6 p.m., police said the victim had succumbed to their injuries.

No word on what led to the shooting.

This incident marks the fifth murder in KCMO since Friday, bringing the year’s total homicide figure to 72.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

