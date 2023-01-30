KCPD investigating fatal shooting at 55th, Swope Parkway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a fatal shooting near 55th and Swope Parkway.

Around 1 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the area.

Police say one victim died in the incident.

No word on what led to the violence.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .