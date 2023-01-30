Watch Now
KCPD investigating fatal shooting at 55th, Swope Parkway

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 1:55 AM, Jan 30, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a fatal shooting near 55th and Swope Parkway.

Around 1 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the area.

Police say one victim died in the incident.

No word on what led to the violence.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

