KCPD investigating fatal shooting at East 27th Street, Brooklyn Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting at East 27th Street and Brooklyn Avenue.

Officers were dispatched to the area at 2 p.m. Sunday.

They arrived to find two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle.

Emergency medical services transported both victims to an area hospital.

Police said while one victim is in stable condition, the other was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Detectives are working to canvass witnesses and process the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 816-234-5043 or 816-474-TIPS.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in this incident.

