KCPD investigating fatal shooting at nightclub on Southwest Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a nightclub/bar early Sunday morning.

Police say just after 2 a.m., Jackson County Sheriff's deputies were in the area of 28th and Southwest Boulevard working off duty for a nightclub/bar when they heard the sound of gunfire inside the bar.

When officers arrived, they found 3 adult female shooting victims.

EMS declared one of them dead on the scene.

Two were taken to the hospital where another died, and the other has non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they were notified of a fourth shooting victim who arrived at the hospital and is in critical condition.

Preliminary information indicates victims inside the bar had an interaction that led to shots being fired.

There is no word yet on any suspect information.

This story will be updated as we learn more.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.