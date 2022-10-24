KCPD investigating fatal shooting in 3200 block of Quincy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the 3200 block of Quincy.

Police say officers responded to the scene around 10:20 p.m. Sunday.

One person died as a result of the shooting.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

