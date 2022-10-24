Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

KCPD investigating fatal shooting in 3200 block of Quincy

3200 quincy homicide oct.JPEG
Jake Weller/KSHB 41 News
3200 quincy homicide oct.JPEG
Posted at 11:30 PM, Oct 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-24 00:30:20-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the 3200 block of Quincy.

Police say officers responded to the scene around 10:20 p.m. Sunday.

One person died as a result of the shooting.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock