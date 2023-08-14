KCPD investigating fatal shooting in 3600 block of Norton Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday to reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of Norton Avenue.

An adult male died as a result of the violence, per KCPD.

Police report a suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.