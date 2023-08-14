Watch Now
KCPD investigating fatal shooting in 3600 block of Norton Avenue

Posted at 7:03 PM, Aug 13, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday to reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of Norton Avenue.

An adult male died as a result of the violence, per KCPD.

Police report a suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

