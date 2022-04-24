KCPD investigating fatal shooting in 4100 block of McGee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting around 8 p.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of McGee.

Officers arrived at an apartment and found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was unresponsive as officers began CPR.

When emergency medical services arrived, the man was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Police report a subject of interest has been taken into custody.

Crime scene personnel continue to canvass witnesses and process the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .