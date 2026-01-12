Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KCPD investigating fatal shooting in 6400 block of Manchester

Fabian Rosales/KSHB 41
6400 block of Manchester Avenue
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the 6400 block of Manchester Avenue.

Officers received a call around 6:20 p.m. Sunday reporting a shooting in the area.

Police said the victim succumbed to their injuries.

6400 block of Manchester Avenue

This is a developing story and may be updated.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

