KCPD investigating fatal shooting in 6400 block of Manchester

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the 6400 block of Manchester Avenue.

Officers received a call around 6:20 p.m. Sunday reporting a shooting in the area.

Police said the victim succumbed to their injuries.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB 41 6400 block of Manchester Avenue

This is a developing story and may be updated.

