KCPD investigating fatal shooting in 7000 block of Cleveland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the 7000 block of Cleveland Avenue.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival, police found the shooting victim outside.

Emergency medical personnel were called, and the victim was transported to an area hospital.

However, the victim succumbed to his injuries, per KCPD.

There is no word on what led to the violence.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

