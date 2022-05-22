KCPD investigating fatal shooting near E 79th Terrace, Campbell Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting in the area of East 79th Terrace and Campbell Street.
Officers responded around 2:20 p.m. Sunday and arrived to find one victim who had been fatally shot.
KCPD dispatchers report there is no suspect information at this time.
This is a developing story and may be updated.
