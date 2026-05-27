KCPD investigating fatal shooting in apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday night.

Police say they were called to an apartment in the 9300 block of Newton around 9:45 p.m. on a shooting call.

Police found a man unresponsive inside.

Police rendered aid until EMS arrived, taking him to a hospital where he later died.

KCPD says a subject of interest was detained at the scene for further investigation.

Preliminary investigation indicates the victim and at least one other subject of interest were inside the apartment when the victim was shot.

Police said homicide detectives have responded for investigation, as well as crime scene investigators for evidence collection and processing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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