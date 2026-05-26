KCPD investigating fatal shooting in the Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 1800 block of E. Front Street.

That's at the location of Bally's Kansas City Casino, but police tell us the shooting was an isolated incident in the parking lot and did not disrupt operations at the casino.

Police say officers were called around 11:45 p.m. to a parking garage where they found an adult man unresponsive near a vehicle.

EMS responded to take the victim to the hospital where they later died.

Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was with a group of people when they had contact with a another group of people.

The contact escalated into an altercation resulting in gunfire.

Police say the suspect or suspects left the scene before police arrived.

Police said homicide detectives have responded for investigation, as well as crime scene investigators for evidence collection and processing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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