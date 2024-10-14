KCPD investigating fatal shooting near 35th, Cleveland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide near E. 35th Street and Cleveland Avenue.

Officers were called to the area around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

An adult male died as a result of the violence, per police.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

