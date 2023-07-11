Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

KCPD investigating fatal shooting of woman near 26th and Lawn

KCPD car
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB
KCPD car
Posted at 12:55 AM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 02:40:49-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the 2600 block of Lawn Avenue.

Police say just before 11 p.m. Monday officers were called to a residence where they found an adult woman with gunshot wounds.

She died on the scene.

Officers detained one person of interest who was at scene for further investigation.

Detectives are not searching for any additional suspects at this time.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app