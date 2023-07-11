KCPD investigating fatal shooting of woman near 26th and Lawn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the 2600 block of Lawn Avenue.

Police say just before 11 p.m. Monday officers were called to a residence where they found an adult woman with gunshot wounds.

She died on the scene.

Officers detained one person of interest who was at scene for further investigation.

Detectives are not searching for any additional suspects at this time.

