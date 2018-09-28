KCPD investigating fatal shooting on Wheeling

Partly Cloudy
HI: 66°
LO: 47°
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after a person was found shot to death in Kansas City, Missouri Thursday evening.
Officers responded to a shots fired call on the 2100 block of Wheeling Avenue. A man was found dead outside a building with apparent gunshot wounds, police said.
Police identified the victim as 23-year-old Dominique Walker.
No suspect information has been released as of Thursday evening.
This is the 97th homicide in KCMO so far this year. There were 112 at this time last year.