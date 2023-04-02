KCPD investigating fatal shooting Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 1800 block of Cambridge Avenue.

Right at 8 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the location on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police located the scene of the crime and were informed the victim had been transported to an area hospital via private vehicle.

When additional officers were sent to the hospital, KCPD learned the victim had been declared deceased.

Crime scene personnel learned while processing the scene the shooting took place inside a residence in the area.

Detectives have identified a person of interest, but they are not in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Information leading to an arrest in this cause could result in a reward of up to $25,000.

