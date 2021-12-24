KCPD investigating Friday morning homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday morning in the 4000 block of Monroe Avenue.

Officers were called to a residence near 41st Street and Monroe Avenue around 7:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting, according to a KCPD spokesperson.

The caller directed officers to the yard of the residence where an adult male had been found with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was found unresponsive at the scene, and when EMS arrived, they declared him dead.

"Homicide detectives are canvassing the area at this time hoping to get additional information from anyone that may have heard or seen anything helpful to their investigation," the spokesperson said. "Right now, they will be working hard to determine the victim's identity and if they live near here or were visiting anyone here to help get a better idea of what may have taken place."

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they should contact the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline.

The reward for information leading to an arrest is up to $25,000.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .