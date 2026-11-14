KCPD investigating homicide after shooting kills man Friday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE

According to KCPD, one man is confirmed dead following a shooting on East 28th Street near Brooklyn Avenue.

Police shared that officers were notified of the incident around 8:30 p.m., and arrived to find a man dead from a gunshot wound in the street.

Officials determined that some kind of altercation occurred between two groups, which resulted in shots being fired.

At this time, no suspects have been identified. Police are canvassing the area to speak with witnesses.

This marks the 117th homcide this year in KCPD's jurisdiction.

ORIGINAL STORY

KSHB 41 News learned this evening that the Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) is investigating a homicide.

Details are limited at this time, but the media unit coordinator for KCPD shared with us that the incident happened in the 2300 block of E. 28th Street.

Our teams are en route to the scene at this time to learn more. This is a developing story.

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